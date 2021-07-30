2021 MEAC TV/ESPN Package

By

NORFOLK, Va., July 30, 2021 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its ESPN football package for the 2021 season, which features eight regular-season match-ups on ESPN, ESPNU and ESPN3 and one postseason appearance on ABC as part of its linear package. The nationally-televised games are a part of the MEAC’s ongoing agreement with ESPN.

In addition, ESPN will stream all of the conference’s football contests on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.

In total, 31 regular-season MEAC football games will be televised on the MEAC Digital Network on ESPN platforms, including all conference games and every MEAC member institution home game.



The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge Kickoff brings about Week 0 of the 2021 season, featuring North Carolina Central against Alcorn State of the SWAC, which will be televised live from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.



The ESPNU/ESPN3 slate kicks off on Friday, Oct. 8, when Morgan State travels to the nation’s capital to take on Howard live on ESPNU.

Saturday, Oct. 16 will see Morgan State and South Carolina State square off in Orangeburg, S.C. in a contest shown live on ESPN3 and re-aired on ESPNU. There will be two ESPN3 contests on Saturday, Oct. 23: South Carolina State at Delaware State and Norfolk State at Howard.

One of those two games will re-air on ESPNU; the selected game will be determined at a later date.

Delaware State will head to Baltimore, Md., on Thursday, Nov. 4 to take on Morgan State live on ESPNU.



Two wildcard contests have been secured by the MEAC, both in November, featuring teams in contention for the conference title. The first wildcard contest will take place on Nov. 6, followed by another wildcard weekend on Nov. 20, the final day of the regular season.



The Cricket Celebration Bowl wraps up the season as the MEAC champion will square off against the SWAC champion on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Atlanta, Ga. at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The contest will air live on ABC at 12 p.m.

2021 MEAC ESPN LINEAR SCHEDULE

Saturday, Aug. 28 · 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central vs. Alcorn State (Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff)

Live on ESPN



Friday, Oct. 8 · 8 p.m.

Morgan State at Howard

Live on ESPNU



Saturday, Oct. 16 · 1:30 p.m.

Morgan State at South Carolina State

Live on ESPN3/Televised later on ESPNU (Time TBD)



Saturday, Oct. 23 · 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Delaware State

Norfolk State at Howard

Live on ESPN3/One game to be televised later on ESPNU (Time TBD)



Thursday, Nov. 4 · 7:30 p.m.

Delaware State at Morgan State

Live on ESPNU



Saturday, Nov. 6 · 1:30 or 2 p.m.

MEAC Wildcard #1 (Howard at South Carolina State orNorfolk State at North Carolina Central)

Live on ESPN3/Televised later on ESPNU (Time TBD)



Saturday, Nov. 20 · 2 p.m.

MEAC Wildcard #2 (South Carolina State at Norfolk State or Delaware State at North Carolina Central)

Live on ESPN3/Televised later on ESPNU (Time TBD)



Saturday, Dec. 18 · 12 p.m.

MEAC Champion vs. SWAC Champion (Cricket Celebration Bowl)

Live on ABC





2021 MEAC ESPN3 OR ESPN+ STREAMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 4

Bowie State at Delaware State, 4 p.m.

Towson at Morgan State, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 11

Georgetown at Delaware State, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Elizabeth City State at Norfolk State, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem State at North Carolina Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 25

Merrimack College at Delaware State, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Saint Francis (Pa.) at Morgan State, 12 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Howard, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Delaware State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at North Carolina Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

North Carolina Central at Morgan State, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Morgan State at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Howard at Delaware State, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at North Carolina Central, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Howard at South Carolina State or Norfolk State at North Carolina Central

Saturday, Nov. 13

Norfolk State at Delaware State, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Howard, 2 p.m.

North Carolina A&T State at South Carolina State, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Georgetown at Morgan State, 12 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.

South Carolina State at Norfolk State or Delaware State at North Carolina Central

Please be advised that all games scheduled to be televised are subject to change.

ESPN3 is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the ESPN App. The network is currently available nationwide at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider.



ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

The MEAC-ESPN agreement continues to add additional branding and exposure for the conference and its member institutions. The MEAC and ESPN have had a contractual partnership since 2005. The ESPN+ football contests add to an already impressive lineup, as ESPN carries multiple men’s basketball, baseball and softball regular-season contests across ESPN networks. The MEAC volleyball and bowling championship finals are also televised on various ESPN platforms.

2021 MEAC TV/ESPN Package