Miles, Savannah State predicted to top SIAC football

The coaches and sports information directors have tallied their votes and Miles College and Savannah State are the favorites to meet for the SIAC championship.



Miles College, the two-time defending SIAC Champion, was predicted to win the West Division. Defensive back Mitchell Smiley was named the conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of The Year.



Savannah State was predicted to win the SIAC East. The program went 8-2 in 2019 season, but was unable to represent the conference in the title game due to transitioning back to Division II. It also played during the spring. Running back D’angelo Durham was named Preseason Offensive Player of The Year.

Albany State, the 2019 East Division winner, was picked to finish second in a crowded East Division.



Newly cemented SIAC schools Edward Waters and Allen have both been added to the East, and predicted to finish seventh and eighth respectively.

Football Preseason Rankings by Division

Eastern Division

1. Savannah State

2. Albany State

3. Fort Valley State

4. Morehouse

5. Benedict

6. Clark Atlanta

7. Edward Waters*

8. Allen*

Western Division

1. Miles

2. Tuskegee

3. Kentucky State

4. Central State

5. Lane

2021 SIAC Football Preseason Team

First Team

Position Name School Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Boone Fort Valley State Offensive Lineman Anthony Geter Kentucky State Offensive Lineman Miquail Harvey Albany State Offensive Lineman Harvey King Savannah State Offensive Lineman Kelvin Dennis Morehouse Tight End Montavious Tinch Miles Wide Receiver Dalane Brown II Central State Wide Receiver Anthony Evelyn Lane Running Back Brett Sylve Kentucky State Running Back Santo Dunn Morehouse Quarterback Mike Sims Morehouse Defensive Lineman Jahseari Patterson Fort Valley State Defensive Lineman Jaylun Thomas Miles Defensive Lineman Cam Brown Savannah State Defensive Lineman Derik Davis Albany State Linebacker Kailen Abrams Central State Linebacker Mitchell Smiley Miles Linebacker N’Ktavious Floyd Miles Defensive Back Zach Anderson Fort Valley State Defensive Back Ny’em Bozeman Savannah State Defensive Back Coemba Jones Albany State Defensive Back D’Armani Ridley Savannah State Kicker Gabriel Ballinas Albany State Punter Fernando Sdelamora Morehouse Punt Returner Einaj Carter Savannah State Kick Returner Anthony Evelyn Lane

Second Team

Position Name School Offensive Lineman Tyler Lowery Miles Offensive Lineman Connor Vasher Savannah State Offensive Lineman KaTray Pringle Albany State Offensive Lineman Waylin Bell Fort Valley State Offensive Lineman Dylan McCloud Savannah State Tight End Kendell Wimberly Clark Atlanta Wide Receiver Einaj Carter Savannah State Wide Receiver Shemar Bridges Fort Valley State Running Back D’Angelo Durham Savannah State Running Back Donte Edwards Miles Quarterback Tarik McKinzie Lane Defensive Lineman Donta Marshall Central State Defensive Lineman Kadarius Roberts Miles Defensive Lineman Salik McRay Savannah State Defensive Lineman Breante Glover Clark Atlanta Linebacker Walter Yates Savannah State Linebacker Brayce McKinzie Lane Linebacker Jeffrey Johnson Lane Defensive Back Rodney Coleman Miles Defensive Back Daniel Norman Morehouse Defensive Back Michael Hicks, Jr. Fort Valley State Defensive Back Dontavis Hunt Benedict Kicker Fernando Sdelamora Morehouse Punter Jared Eubanks Benedict Punt Returner Brett Sylve Kentucky State Kick Returner Derell Williams Central State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Mitchell Smiley, Miles



Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

D’Angelo Durham, Savannah State

