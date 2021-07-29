Savannah State
Miles College

Miles, Savannah State predicted to top SIAC football

Miles and Savannah State are predicted to meet up in the SIAC Championship Game according to the coaches and SIDs
The coaches and sports information directors have tallied their votes and Miles College and Savannah State are the favorites to meet for the SIAC championship. 


Miles College, the two-time defending SIAC Champion, was predicted to win the West Division. Defensive back Mitchell Smiley was named the conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of The Year.

Savannah State was predicted to win the SIAC East. The program went 8-2 in 2019 season, but was unable to represent the conference in the title game due to transitioning back to Division II. It also played during the spring. Running back D’angelo Durham was named Preseason Offensive Player of The Year.

Albany State, the 2019 East Division winner, was picked to finish second in a crowded East Division.

Newly cemented SIAC schools Edward Waters and Allen have both been added to the East, and predicted to finish seventh and eighth respectively. 

Football Preseason Rankings by Division

Eastern Division

1.     Savannah State
2.     Albany State
3.     Fort Valley State
4.     Morehouse
5.     Benedict
6.     Clark Atlanta
7.     Edward Waters*
8.     Allen*

Western Division

1.     Miles
2.     Tuskegee
3.     Kentucky State
4.     Central State
5.     Lane

2021 SIAC Football Preseason Team
First Team

PositionNameSchool
Offensive LinemanEmmanuel BooneFort Valley State
Offensive LinemanAnthony GeterKentucky State
Offensive LinemanMiquail HarveyAlbany State
Offensive LinemanHarvey KingSavannah State
Offensive LinemanKelvin DennisMorehouse
Tight EndMontavious TinchMiles
Wide ReceiverDalane Brown IICentral State
Wide ReceiverAnthony EvelynLane
Running BackBrett SylveKentucky State
Running BackSanto DunnMorehouse
QuarterbackMike SimsMorehouse
Defensive LinemanJahseari PattersonFort Valley State
Defensive LinemanJaylun ThomasMiles
Defensive LinemanCam BrownSavannah State
Defensive LinemanDerik DavisAlbany State
LinebackerKailen AbramsCentral State
LinebackerMitchell SmileyMiles
LinebackerN’Ktavious FloydMiles
Defensive BackZach AndersonFort Valley State
Defensive BackNy’em BozemanSavannah State
Defensive BackCoemba JonesAlbany State
Defensive BackD’Armani RidleySavannah State
KickerGabriel BallinasAlbany State
PunterFernando SdelamoraMorehouse
Punt ReturnerEinaj CarterSavannah State
Kick ReturnerAnthony EvelynLane

Second Team

PositionNameSchool
Offensive LinemanTyler LoweryMiles
Offensive LinemanConnor VasherSavannah State
Offensive LinemanKaTray PringleAlbany State
Offensive LinemanWaylin BellFort Valley State
Offensive LinemanDylan McCloudSavannah State
Tight EndKendell WimberlyClark Atlanta
Wide ReceiverEinaj CarterSavannah State
Wide ReceiverShemar BridgesFort Valley State
Running BackD’Angelo DurhamSavannah State
Running BackDonte EdwardsMiles
QuarterbackTarik McKinzieLane
Defensive LinemanDonta MarshallCentral State
Defensive LinemanKadarius RobertsMiles
Defensive LinemanSalik McRaySavannah State
Defensive LinemanBreante GloverClark Atlanta
LinebackerWalter YatesSavannah State
LinebackerBrayce McKinzieLane
LinebackerJeffrey JohnsonLane
Defensive BackRodney ColemanMiles
Defensive BackDaniel NormanMorehouse
Defensive BackMichael Hicks, Jr.Fort Valley State
Defensive BackDontavis HuntBenedict
KickerFernando SdelamoraMorehouse
PunterJared EubanksBenedict
Punt ReturnerBrett SylveKentucky State
Kick ReturnerDerell WilliamsCentral State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Mitchell Smiley, Miles

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
D’Angelo Durham, Savannah State

