Miles, Savannah State predicted to top SIAC football

The coaches and sports information directors have tallied their votes and Miles College and Savannah State are the favorites to meet for the SIAC championship.
Miles College, the two-time defending SIAC Champion, was predicted to win the West Division. Defensive back Mitchell Smiley was named the conference’s Preseason Defensive Player of The Year.
Savannah State was predicted to win the SIAC East. The program went 8-2 in 2019 season, but was unable to represent the conference in the title game due to transitioning back to Division II. It also played during the spring. Running back D’angelo Durham was named Preseason Offensive Player of The Year.
Albany State, the 2019 East Division winner, was picked to finish second in a crowded East Division.
Newly cemented SIAC schools Edward Waters and Allen have both been added to the East, and predicted to finish seventh and eighth respectively.
Football Preseason Rankings by Division
Eastern Division
1. Savannah State
2. Albany State
3. Fort Valley State
4. Morehouse
5. Benedict
6. Clark Atlanta
7. Edward Waters*
8. Allen*
Western Division
1. Miles
2. Tuskegee
3. Kentucky State
4. Central State
5. Lane
2021 SIAC Football Preseason Team
First Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|Offensive Lineman
|Emmanuel Boone
|Fort Valley State
|Offensive Lineman
|Anthony Geter
|Kentucky State
|Offensive Lineman
|Miquail Harvey
|Albany State
|Offensive Lineman
|Harvey King
|Savannah State
|Offensive Lineman
|Kelvin Dennis
|Morehouse
|Tight End
|Montavious Tinch
|Miles
|Wide Receiver
|Dalane Brown II
|Central State
|Wide Receiver
|Anthony Evelyn
|Lane
|Running Back
|Brett Sylve
|Kentucky State
|Running Back
|Santo Dunn
|Morehouse
|Quarterback
|Mike Sims
|Morehouse
|Defensive Lineman
|Jahseari Patterson
|Fort Valley State
|Defensive Lineman
|Jaylun Thomas
|Miles
|Defensive Lineman
|Cam Brown
|Savannah State
|Defensive Lineman
|Derik Davis
|Albany State
|Linebacker
|Kailen Abrams
|Central State
|Linebacker
|Mitchell Smiley
|Miles
|Linebacker
|N’Ktavious Floyd
|Miles
|Defensive Back
|Zach Anderson
|Fort Valley State
|Defensive Back
|Ny’em Bozeman
|Savannah State
|Defensive Back
|Coemba Jones
|Albany State
|Defensive Back
|D’Armani Ridley
|Savannah State
|Kicker
|Gabriel Ballinas
|Albany State
|Punter
|Fernando Sdelamora
|Morehouse
|Punt Returner
|Einaj Carter
|Savannah State
|Kick Returner
|Anthony Evelyn
|Lane
Second Team
|Position
|Name
|School
|Offensive Lineman
|Tyler Lowery
|Miles
|Offensive Lineman
|Connor Vasher
|Savannah State
|Offensive Lineman
|KaTray Pringle
|Albany State
|Offensive Lineman
|Waylin Bell
|Fort Valley State
|Offensive Lineman
|Dylan McCloud
|Savannah State
|Tight End
|Kendell Wimberly
|Clark Atlanta
|Wide Receiver
|Einaj Carter
|Savannah State
|Wide Receiver
|Shemar Bridges
|Fort Valley State
|Running Back
|D’Angelo Durham
|Savannah State
|Running Back
|Donte Edwards
|Miles
|Quarterback
|Tarik McKinzie
|Lane
|Defensive Lineman
|Donta Marshall
|Central State
|Defensive Lineman
|Kadarius Roberts
|Miles
|Defensive Lineman
|Salik McRay
|Savannah State
|Defensive Lineman
|Breante Glover
|Clark Atlanta
|Linebacker
|Walter Yates
|Savannah State
|Linebacker
|Brayce McKinzie
|Lane
|Linebacker
|Jeffrey Johnson
|Lane
|Defensive Back
|Rodney Coleman
|Miles
|Defensive Back
|Daniel Norman
|Morehouse
|Defensive Back
|Michael Hicks, Jr.
|Fort Valley State
|Defensive Back
|Dontavis Hunt
|Benedict
|Kicker
|Fernando Sdelamora
|Morehouse
|Punter
|Jared Eubanks
|Benedict
|Punt Returner
|Brett Sylve
|Kentucky State
|Kick Returner
|Derell Williams
|Central State
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Mitchell Smiley, Miles
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
D’Angelo Durham, Savannah State