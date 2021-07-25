DSU alumnus Kendall Gray writes children’s book

Courtesy: DSU ATHLETICS

Dover, Del. (July 23, 2021) — Delaware State basketball legend Kendall Gray has added author to his list of talents.



Gray has collaborated with illustrator Amara (Naybab) on a book he’s titled “I Can’t Quit.”



A 2015 Delaware State graduate (Mass Communications), Gray was recently named to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference 50th anniversary top 50 Men’s Basketball Team.





As a senior in the 2014-15 season, Gray became the second player in MEAC history to be selected as the league’s Player-of-the-Year and Defensive Player-of- the-Year. That season he helped lead DSU to the MEAC title game against Hampton.



Gray was named MEAC Defensive Player of The Year as a freshman despite playing just 17 games. He blocked 54 shots, ranking ninth in the country at one point.



Kendall Gray, a member of the Hornets’ 1000-point club, is also Delaware State’s career leader with 305 blocks.