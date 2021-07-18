HBCUnited Photos/Highlights from TBT

HBCUnited made their TBT debut against Armored Athlete in the West Virginia regional of the 1+ million dollar tournament .

Armored Athlete made its seventh TBT appearance and has 13 all-time TBT wins. Armored Athlete got 15 points apiece from Coty Clarke and Tariq Owens and ran away with it in an 88-52 blowout.

Tiwian Kendley (Morgan State) led the way for HBCUnited with 12 points while Rob Colon (WSSU) scored 10 and CJ Williams (Howard) and Phil Carr (Morgan State) both chimed in with 7 points each.

Below are photos and highlights from the first ever appearance by an HBCU Alumni team at The Basketball tournament.

HBCUnited Photo Gallery

Highlights

