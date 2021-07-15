SWAC champs lay out NIL policy as players ink deals

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) compensation has been a reality for a few weeks, and several Alabama A&M student-athletes have already inked deals.

Wide receiver Zabrian Moore and running back Gary Quarles have both signed NIL deals with Boost Mobile. The deals were reported on the mobile company’s social media on Tuesday.



Alabama A&M has released its NIL policy this week as well. Of course, there are restrictions. Student-athletes must not use their NIL to promote gambling, alcohol products, tobacco products, adult entertainment, substances banned by the NCAA or products or services that are illegal. And they cannot engage in NIL activities during team activities, including competitions, practice, team-gatherings or meetings.

“This is an exciting time for Alabama A&M student-athletes,” AAMU Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks said. “As the NIL era begins, we look forward to assisting our student-athletes to improve their potential in today’s job market and their opportunity to continue to serve as great representatives of Alabama A&M University and themselves.”



The policy includes disclosure of any NIL deals with the AAMU compliance department to ensure that they meet NCAA, state and school regulations.

“Name, Image and Likeness has and will continue to change the landscape of college athletics,” said Associate Director of Athletics for Compliance D’Wayne Robinson. “Now that it is here, this comprehensive policy is our latest step towards providing guidance to our student-athletes and a roadmap for our students to maximize their opportunities while also protecting their eligibility to compete in intercollegiate athletics. I personally look forward to the challenge of helping them build a solid foundation for their continued success.”



Quarles led AAMU with 79.5 rushing yards per game and four touchdowns. Moore finished tied for third in receptions (13) for AAMU this spring but averaged a team-high 27.9 yards per catch and led the team with five touctouchdown catches for the SWAC Champs.