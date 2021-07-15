Alabama A&M NIL policy

Courtesy: Alabama A&M Athletics

1. PHILOSOPHY AND EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES

Alabama A&M University has always been committed to providing world-class educational opportunities, through both traditional and non-traditional delivery modalities, in addition to championship level athletic opportunities for all students participating in intercollegiate athletics. “Bulldog Athletics” educational programming and support is designed to help student-athletes reach their highest academic potential and earn an Alabama A&M University degree.



With the NCAA providing guidance to allow student-athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness (“NIL”), A&M Athletics is committed to providing elite educational opportunities to its student-athletes in this area to empower and prepare them to maximize their opportunity with respect to NIL, while also protecting their NCAA eligibility. AAMU Athletics’ efforts to educate its student-athletes will be broad and will include professional development in the areas of brand management, brand development, business education, personal finance, taxes, entrepreneurship and contracts.



2. NCAA GUIDANCE

The NCAA has adopted guidance governing student-athletes’ NIL activities (the “NCAA Rules”). The NCAA rules provide that a student-athlete is prohibited from (1) receiving pay-for-play and (2) receiving an improper recruiting inducement.



AAMU Athletics and our student-athletes must follow the NCAA Rules and this Athletics policy; student-athletes, athletics staff, or other third parties should consult with the AAMU Athletics Office of Compliance Services regarding the NCAA Rules and this policy prior to engaging in NIL activities that involve AAMU student-athletes.

3. NIL Activities



Subject to the NCAA rules and this Athletics policy, AAMU student-athletes may use their NIL in a variety of ways that may include, but is not limited to, promoting their own business, promoting or endorsing a corporate entity (e.g., a brand ambassador or social media influencer); conducting camps, lessons or clinics; making appearances; or signing autographs. AAMU student-athletes may receive compensation, either in-kind or monetarily, for engaging in NIL activities, subject to the NCAA rules and this policy. Student-athletes may engage in NIL activities and receive corresponding compensation from University donors or sponsors so long as the compensation is for the NIL activity and is not a recruiting inducement or an inducement to remain enrolled at AAMU.



4. USE OF AGENTS OR PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

AAMU student-athletes are encouraged to obtain professional advice to assist them with NIL activities. The use of an agent, as defined by NCAA bylaws, may only be used for NIL activities. Any agent must be registered to do business in the State of Alabama and register with the Alabama A&M Athletics Office of Compliance. AAMU Athletics encourages its student-athletes to thoroughly vet any such agents or advisors prior to working with them, as AAMU Athletics will not be responsible for any agreement or contractual obligation, whether with an agent or other third party.



5. USE OF UNIVERSITY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Student-athletes are not permitted to use AAMU’s intellectual property, including its trademarks, logos or symbols, to either implicitly or expressly endorse a third party or product without the prior written approval of AAMU’s Office of Licensing and Trademarks. Student-athletes may autograph and sell officially licensed memorabilia that includes University marks. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes may not sell products provided by AAMU Athletics or awards received for intercollegiate athletic participation while they are a student-athlete.



6. TEAM ACTIVITIES AND ACADEMIC OBLIGATIONS

Student-athletes cannot engage in NIL activities during the course of team activities, which include competitions, practices team gatherings and meetings. Student-athletes also must not allow NIL activities to interfere with their academic obligations.

7. FACILITY USE

Student-athletes may, subject to availability and subject to the terms of a facility use agreement, use AAMU Athletics’ facilities to conduct camps, clinics or lessons if the student-athlete pays the standard facility rental rate. Consistent with Section 5 above, student-athletes may not use AAMU facilities in such a manner that creates the impression – either express or implied – that AAMU expressly or indirectly endorses a third party or product unless prior written approval is obtained from AAMU’s Office of Licensing and Trademarks.

8. RESTRICTED CATEGORIES

Student-athletes must not use their NIL to promote gambling, alcohol products, tobacco products, adult entertainment, substances banned by the NCAA or products or services that are illegal.



9. DISCLOSURE OF NIL ACTIVITIES

In the course of their education and participation at AAMU, student-athletes must disclose any NIL activities to AAMU Athletics Office of Compliance through the NIL Disclosure Form within ten (10) days following the activity. AAMU Athletics highly recommends that student-athletes complete the NIL Disclosure Form prior to the NIL activity whenever possible so that the Office of Compliance Services can ensure the activity does not jeopardize the student-athlete’s eligibility.



10. FINANCIAL AID

Student-athletes should be aware that receiving compensation for NIL activities could have an impact on their financial aid, especially for those receiving Pell Grants. Student-athletes are encouraged to consult with the AAMU Athletics Office of Compliance Services to fully understand these potential impacts.



11. INTERNATIONAL STUDENT-ATHLETES

International student-athletes should discuss how receiving compensation may impact their VISA status with the AAMU Office of International Services and the AAMU Athletics Office of Compliance Services prior to engaging in NIL activities.