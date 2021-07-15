SWAC Media Day Attendees Announced

Courtesy of the SWAC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) will host its annual SWAC Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 20 at 10:00 am CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham.
This will be the first in-person SWAC Football Media Day since the 2019 season, which was virtual due to COVID-19. Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker will host the action and the event will be carried live on ESPN3.
All twelve SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each team will be in attendance to address media about the upcoming 2021 football season.
A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance is listed below.
Alabama A&M
Aqeel Glass and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim
Alabama State
Ezra Gray and Colton Adams
Alcorn State
Felix Harper and Taurence Wilson
Bethune-Cookman
Untareo Johnson and Taron Mallard
Florida A&M
Keenan Forbes and Markquese Bell
Grambling State
Dan Fields and DJ Clark
Jackson State
Shedeur Sanders and Nyles Gaddy
Mississippi Valley State
Caleb Johnson and Jerry Garner
Prairie View A&M
Drake Cheatum and Jason Dumas
Southern
Ja’Tyre Carter and Jalen Ivy
Texas Southern
Jonathan Giles and Michael Badejo
Univ. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Mark Evans II and Issac Peppers
This will be the first season with 12 schools in The Southwestern Athletic Conference as Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman became members of the league on July 1st, 2021.