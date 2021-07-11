Morgan State, Towson ink home-and-home series

BALTIMORE, Md. (July 11, 2021) – Morgan State and Towson have announced today that they will play a home-and-home football series starting 2021 thru the 2027 season.
The teams were scheduled to play this past 2020 (Sept. 12) but were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first return to the rivalry known as “The Battle for Greater Baltimore” is set to be played at Morgan State on Sept. 4, 2021. The second game is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022 at Towson.
Members of the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision, the two programs have met on the gridiron 25 times with Towson holding a 19-6 all-time record over the Bears. The two most recently met in the 2018 season opener with Towson coming away with a 36-10 win at Hughes Stadium.
“We are proud to announce the multiyear extension of the Battle for Greater Baltimore football series with Towson,” said Morgan State Vice President and Director of Athletics, Dr. Edward Scott. “This has become one of the premiere sporting events in Baltimore and one that both institutions are committed to maintaining. This year will be exciting because it’s the first game of the year and the first game for either side since the 2019 season. We very much look forward to welcoming the Baltimore community back to Morgan’s campus on September 4th.”
“We are proud and excited to extend our contract with Morgan State to continue one of Baltimore’s top sporting events,” said Towson AD Tim Leonard. “The Battle for Greater Baltimore will be a great way to bring back football to Charm City in a thrilling way, and we look forward to this game for years to come.”
Morgan State won the first three meetings between the programs, defeating the Tigers in 1979, 1980 and 1981.
Towson has since won each of the teams’ last three meetings, including two home wins (2011 & 2017) and in 2018 at Morgan State. The Bears last win against Towson was on Sept. 26, 2009 during a 12-9 slugfest at Hughes Stadium.
MSU opened the 2017 season with a 10-0 loss against Towson in the inaugural ‘Battle for Greater Baltimore’ at Johnny Unitas® Stadium. Despite being separated by about five miles, it marked the first matchup between the teams in six years. MSU and Towson played nearly every season from 1979 through 2011, and are excited to see this historical series return.
The game will also feature the world famous MSU Magnificent Marching Machine and Towson University Marching Band.
FUTURE DATES
9/10/2022 – MSU at Towson
9/16/2023 – Towson at MSU
9/7/2024 – MSUU at Towson
9/6/2025 – Towson at MSU
9/5/2026 – MSU at Towson
9/4/2027 – Towson at MSU
Game times to be determined.