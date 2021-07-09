South Carolina State AD takes over MEAC chair

Courtesy: SC State Athletics

NORFOLK, Va., – South Carolina State president James Clark has been selected as chair of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Presidents and Chancellors, with his two-year term having begun on July 1.

Clark takes over for Howard University president Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick.

“As a former student-athlete, I am keenly aware of the lifelong value such an experience brings to an individual in the form of team-building and leadership skills,” Clark said. “We cherish that at the MEAC, while keeping a sharp focus on winning on all the playing fields of life – especially the field of academic success. It is my hope to continue and improve upon these MEAC values.”

Clark is the 12th president in South Carolina State’s history, and he has served in that capacity since 2016. A native of Quincy, Fla. and a resident of Columba, S.C., Clark earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), a Master of Science in Management from M.I.T., and an Honorary Doctor of Engineering and Technology from South Carolina State.

He’s an engineer and a pilot who has brought the intricacy of attention to detail and the critical aspect of its effect on success. He’s known for using his wealth of experience as a successful relationship builder, mentor and team motivator to develop consensus among diverse functional groups.