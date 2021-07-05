Jamaican HBCU alum to run 400m hurdles in Tokyo

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 4) – Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) graduate and former track standout Shawn Rowe is going to Tokyo. Rowe made the Jamaica Olympic Team this weekend after placing second in the 400-meter hurdles in the country’s Olympic Trials.

The Tokyo Olympics, canceled last year due to COVID-19, will be held July 23 to Aug. 8.A 2017 SAU graduate, Rowe was a four-time NCAA Division II national champion and six-time first-team All-American in college.

He won the 400 hurdles national title and helped the Falcons win two national crowns and four CIAA titles.

The standout hurdler racked up numerous awards as a collegian including Men’s Outdoor Runner of the Year in the CIAA and NCAA DII Atlantic Region. He was a CIAA 400 hurdles and 60 hurdles champion.A well-rounded student-athlete at SAU, Rowe was a champion in the classroom.

As a senior, he was the CIAA Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a CoSIDA Academic Track & Field All-American. Rowe earned a criminal justice degree at Saint Augustine’s University.