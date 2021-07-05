Rowe Olympics
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Jamaican HBCU alum to run 400m hurdles in Tokyo

Former St. Augustine’s University hurdler Shawn Rowe will be representing his home country, Jamaica, in the Tokyo Olympics.
Posted on

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 4) – Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) graduate and former track standout Shawn Rowe is going to Tokyo. Rowe made the Jamaica Olympic Team this weekend after placing second in the 400-meter hurdles in the country’s Olympic Trials.

The Tokyo Olympics, canceled last year due to COVID-19, will be held July 23 to Aug. 8.A 2017 SAU graduate, Rowe was a four-time NCAA Division II national champion and six-time first-team All-American in college.

He won the 400 hurdles national title and helped the Falcons win two national crowns and four CIAA titles.

The standout hurdler racked up numerous awards as a collegian including Men’s Outdoor Runner of the Year in the CIAA and NCAA DII Atlantic Region. He was a CIAA 400 hurdles and 60 hurdles champion.A well-rounded student-athlete at SAU, Rowe was a champion in the classroom.

As a senior, he was the CIAA Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year and a CoSIDA Academic Track & Field All-American. Rowe earned a criminal justice degree at Saint Augustine’s University.

Jamaican HBCU alum to run 400m hurdles in Tokyo
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X