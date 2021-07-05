NORFOLK, Va., June 30, 2021 – As the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) concludes the celebration of its 50th anniversary during the 2020-21 academic year, the conference office now announces its Legends of Coaching, presented by The Home Depot, comprised of 50 outstanding coaches throughout the conference’s history.

12 BASKETBALL COACHES MAKE THE LEGENDARY LIST

Cy Alexander (Men’s Basketball, South Carolina State & North Carolina A&T State):

Was head men’s basketball coach at South Carolina State from 1987-99 and at North Carolina A&T State from 2012-16… won five (5) regular-season and six (6) MEAC tournament championships at South Carolina State while compiling a record of 204-80 (276-200 overall)…the 1988-89 team won the program’s first-ever conference tournament title and a subsequent berth to the NCAA Div. I Tournament…led the Bulldogs to a total of five (5) automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament…in his first season at NCAT, led the Aggies to the conference tournament title and automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.

Don Corbett (Men’s Basketball, North Carolina A&T State):

Between 1979 and 1993, compiled a record of 117- 52 in the conference and 254-145 overall…captured seven (7) MEAC men’s basketball regular-season championships in his career…also led the Aggies to seven (7) straight MEAC Tournament championships between 1982 and 1988, tying the NCAA record at the time for consecutive conference tournaments won…won 29 conference tournament games during his 14 seasons at NCAT…won MEAC Coach of the Year a total of six (6) times…an inductee into the MEAC Hall of Fame.



Edward “Buck” Joyner, Jr. (Men’s Basketball, Hampton):

Served as a head coach in the conference with the Hampton Pirates from 2009 to 2018, compiling records of 105-57 in the conference and 153-140 overall…his teams captured two (2) conference regular-season championships and three (3) conference tournament championships…named MEAC Tournament Outstanding Coach a total of three (3) times (2011, 2015, 2016)…named BoxToRow Coach of the Year in 2010-11 and HBCU Digest Male Coach of the Year in 2015…led the program to six (6) postseason appearances…coached one (1) MEAC Rookie of the Year, one (1) MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, three (3) MEAC Tournament MVPs, 10 MEAC All-Tournament selections and 11 AllMEAC selections (six first-teamers).

Ronald “Fang” Mitchell (Men’s Basketball, Coppin State):

In 28 years as head coach of the Eagles, compiled a record of 308-159 in the conference and 429-417 overall…captured 10 conference regular-season championships (1990, 1991, 1993-99, 2004) and four (4) MEAC Tournament championships (1990, 1993, 1998, 2004)…led the Eagles to four (4) NCAA Div. I Men’s Basketball Tournament berths…registered a huge upset in the 1997 NCAA Tournament with a 78-65 victory over No. 15 seed South Carolina…lost by just one point in the Second Round of the 1997 NCAA Tournament to Texas (82-81)…named MEAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year six (6) times (1990-94, 1998, 2004)…named MEAC Men’s

Basketball Tournament Outstanding Coach four (4) times (1990 1993, 1997, 2008).

LeVelle Moton (Men’s Basketball, North Carolina Central):

Has served as head coach of the Eagles since the 2011-12 season and has led the program to four (4) conference regular-season championships (2013-14, 2014- 15, 2016-17, 2019-20) and four MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament championships (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)…has led the Eagles to four (4) trips to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019), including the highest seed for any HBCU at No. 14 in 2014…led Eagles to the NIT in 2015…owns a .730 winning percentage in conference regular-season play…named MEAC Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year two (2) times (2013-14, 2016-17)…named MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Coach four (4) times (2014, 2017, 2018, 2019)…named NABC District 15 Coach of the Year two (2) times (2014-15, 2016- 17).

CRITERIA TO MAKE THE LIST

Nearly 1,900 total votes were cast, with fans, media representatives, institution sports information contacts and others taking part.



To be considered on the ballot, coaches must have served as a head coach in the conference for a period of at least four (4) years, must have won at least one (1) conference championship and must have had a winning record.



In all, 50 individuals, including 15 MEAC Hall of Famers, are recognized. The Legends of Coaching are listed in alphabetical order by the individuals’ last names.



View the complete list of the 50 outstanding coaches throughout the conference’s history.here.