Howard drops 2021 football schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. | Howard University Athletics release its fall 2021 football schedule, highlighted by the ‘Truth and Service Classic’ against rival Hampton University.
Howard and Hampton will square off September 18 inside Audi Field in what will be the 94th meeting between the two schools.
Head Coach Larry Scott will finally see his squad on the field after taking the helm in February 2020. The Bison played two exhibition games versus Delaware State in the Spring of 2021 due to Covid-19.
“We are really excited about getting back to playing football and doing what we all love to do. We hope that our students, alumni, fans, faculty, and staff are as well.” stated head coach Larry Scott, he continue to say. “We really hope to have Green Stadium/Audi field rocking with the sounds of our band the cheers of our spirit squads and all supporters. Our schedule is very competitive, and our players are working hard to ensure we make the Bison Nation proud. Hope to see you all there! Get your tickets now! Go Bison!”
The Bison will open the 2021 fall campaign on the road against the Richmond Spiders on September 4 in Robins Stadium. Following that contest, Howard heads to College Park on September 11 to face the Terpins of Maryland on the Big 10 Network.
Audi Field will host Howard and rival Hampton and will be the first-ever college football matchup at the home of D.C. United soccer franchise. The matchup will mark the first meeting in the DMV since 2016.
Howard will travel to Pennsylvania to face the Robert Morris Colonials for the first time between the two Universities on September 25.
The Bison will kick off a three-game homestand, starting October 2 versus Sacred Heart. Then, HU will open Mid-Eastern Conference play versus long-time beltway rival Morgan State. Then, after a bye-week, Howard will welcome the Spartans of Norfolk State on October 23.
Howard returns to the road to face Delaware State on October 31. Then, the Bison concludes the road portion of their 2021 schedule in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to face the Bulldogs of South Carolina State.
Coach Scott concludes his first full season at home versus North Carolina Central on November 13 and Virginia University at Lynchburg on November 20.
Fans can purchase season tickets for the 2021 Football Season at: http://www.bisontickets.com
News and Notes
- Howard will face Robert Morris and Sacred Heart for the first time.
- Howard will announce Homecoming at a later date.
- All home games will have a 1 PM kick-off.