Howard Swimming & Diving earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (June 25, 2021) – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) unveiled its Scholar All-America Team where Howard University saw both men’s and women’s programs make the fall and spring semesters.



With their outstanding efforts, HU has been recognized for its academic excellence five consecutive semesters, dating back to spring 2019.



“When faced with the trying times of this past academic year, our team stepped up to the challenge,” said Howard Director of Swimming & Diving Nicholas Askew. “I can only imagine how difficult this year must have been to stay in pursuit of academic excellence. Being named a CSCAA All-Academic team underscores their perseverance.”



In the fall, the men accumulated a 3.20-grade point average (GPA) while the women produced a 3.68 GPA. During the spring semester, Howard men bolstered a 3.30 GPA and the Bison women recorded a 3.63 GPA.



“We are grateful for the incredible Athletic-Academic support staff for always being available and supporting the team,” Askew added. “It was certainly a group effort to achieve this recognition. The team and the supporting staff all deserve kudos for a job well done.”



In fall 2021, Coach Askew and the Bison return to the pool after more than a year away due to COVID-19.