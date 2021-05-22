Ex-Jackson State QB transfers to conference rival

Quincy Casey’s transfer portal journey took him from Jackson State to another school in the SWAC.
Casey has committed to Alabama A&M, the newly crowned king of SWAC football. He made his announcement via Twitter on Saturday evening.
“Committed and ready to go to work,” he tweeted.
Jackson State to Alabama A&M
Casey came to JSU as a part of the 2019 recruiting class brought in by former head coach John Hendricks who preceded Deion Sanders. He played in three games that season before being redshirted. He finished 8-for-14 with 91 yards passing.
Casey and Alabama A&M are acquainted with each other. After backing up Jalon Jones for the first five games of the spring season, JSU head coach Deion Sanders gave Casey the start.
He made the most of his opportunity, completing 30 of 47 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. JSU lost the game, which turned out to be its season finale, but Casey was impressive.
Casey came to Jackson State as a part of the 2019 recruiting class brought in by former head coach John Hendricks who preceded Deion Sanders. He played in three games that season before being redshirted. He finished 8-for-14 with 91 yards passing that season.
Of course, Alabama A&M already has a quarterback. That would be Aqeel Glass, the SWAC Offensive Player of The Year this spring and an NFL prospect. It also signed C.J. Dixon, a talented player in the 2021 high school crop. Glass is a senior, though.
Dixon is still a young QB with no college experiences. And you can never have too many good quarterbacks on the roster.
He gives quarterbacks coach Jason Mai and head coach Connell Maynor another big, talented QB in a similar mold as Glass.Needless to say, Casey’s move will add that much more drama to the next AAMU-JSU matchup.