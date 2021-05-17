Alabama State softball draws Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion, hits the road in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament facing No. 3 seed Alabama in regional play.

The contest is set for 5 pm on SEC Network.

Alabama State enters the tournament at 19-27 overall and have won five straight games and nine out of their last 11 on the season.

The Lady Hornets repeated as tournament champions, this time in Gulfport, Mississippi with a 7-6 win over Southern in 11 innings in the semifinal round and an 8-1 win over Alcorn to capture the title.

Alabama is currently ranked No. 3 in the nation, finishing 42-7 overall and took home the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship after going 18-6 in conference play. The Tide are 33-4 on the season in Tuscaloosa. The regional also features Clemson and Troy, who will open play in the regional at 2 pm CT on Friday.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will match up against the winner of the Lexington Regional, featuring No. 14 Kentucky, Notre Dame, Miami (OH) and Northwestern.