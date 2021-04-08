FAMU future lined with FBS money games

Florida A&M (FAMU) has yet to play its first game of the decade, but it already has many open dates filled in it. The school released a long-term non-conference schedule through 2028.
Both the 2021 and 2022 schedules will follow the same format. One former D2 SIAC foe, one FBS money day and a game against a nearby formal MEAC rival. FAMU will host Fort Valley State on Sept. 11 2021, followed by a game at South Florida and then a matchup against South Carolina State. South Carolina State will also be on the schedule in 2022 (Oct. 8), along with a first-ever matchup of the University of North Carolina (August 27) and a home game with Albany State.
“This schedule of opponents falls in line with my scheduling philosophy as Vice President and Director of Athletics. We want to provide our student-athletes and fans with an opportunity to see our teams compete against the best in the country. We also want to make sure that we are providing much-needed financial support to the program while putting our student-athletes in the best possible position to be successful,” VP Gosha said.
South Carolina State will remain on the schedule through 2023. The rest of the non-conference opponents will be FBS “money games” against Power Five and Group of Five opponents. That includes two games against Miami (2024 and 2026), South Florida (2023 and 2027) as well as one-off games against Troy (2024), South Alabama (2025), Alabama-Birmingham (2027) and the University of Georgia (2028).
The announcement of these games coincides with the program’s upcoming move to the SWAC.
“These games are very important to our success as a department, and we are fortunate to be in a position to work with colleagues at these institutions to schedule these games and we look forward to competing at a high level for many years to come.”
