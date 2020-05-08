FAMU adds a game with Troy for eighth money game of the 2020s

The money games just keep stacking up for Florida A&M.



FAMU has picked up another game against an FBS opponent as it will head to Troy in 2024. The game is scheduled for August 31.



The programs have faced each other six times, with Troy leading 4-2. However, it was FAMU who won the last meeting — a quarterfinal matchup in the 1999 FCS Playoffs.



“We are excited to renew this series with Troy,” FAMU Vice President & Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “We’re looking forward to playing a regional game against a very good FBS opponent.”

This addition to FAMU’s future football schedule makes a total of eight games against FBS opponents over the next decade. Earlier this year a 2025 game with the University of Florida was announced.