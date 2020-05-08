FAMU Money
FAMU

FAMU adds a game with Troy for eighth money game of the 2020s

FAMU just secured its eighth money game of the decade less than sixth months into it.

Posted on

The money games just keep stacking up for Florida A&M.

FAMU has picked up another game against an FBS opponent as it will head to Troy in 2024. The game is scheduled for August 31.

The programs have faced each other six times, with Troy leading 4-2. However, it was FAMU who won the last meeting — a quarterfinal matchup in the 1999 FCS Playoffs. 

“We are excited to renew this series with Troy,” FAMU Vice President & Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “We’re looking forward to playing a regional game against a very good FBS opponent.”

The programs have faced each other six times, with Troy leading 4-2. However, it was FAMU who won the last meeting — a quarterfinal matchup in the 1999 FCS Playoffs. 

FAMU books game with Florida for seventh FBS Money Game this decade

“We are excited to renew this series with Troy,” FAMU Vice President & Director of Athletics Kortne Gosha said. “We’re looking forward to playing a regional game against a very good FBS opponent.”

This addition to FAMU’s future football schedule makes a total of eight games against FBS opponents over the next decade. Earlier this year a 2025 game with the University of Florida was announced. 

FAMU adds a game with Troy for eighth money game of the 2020s
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top