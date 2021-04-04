Delaware State breaks 34-game road losing streak

Courtesy: Delaware State Athletics

Washington, D.C. (Apr. 3, 2021) — Delaware State rushed for 217 yards and a touchdown, while Jared Lewis connected with Trey Gross for three scoring passes to lead the Hornets to a 37-28 victory over Howard at HU’s Green Stadium today to complete a two-game sweep of the Bison this spring. The win also snapped a 34-game road losing streak for DSU dating back to the 2014 season.



Freshman running back Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for a game-high 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to lead the Hornets’ biggest rushing output since tallying 249 vs. Norfolk State during the 2019 season. Wilkerson’s run total was also the most by a DSU true freshman since Michael Chris-Ike ran for 127 vs. North Carolina Central in 2018.



Wilkerson scored Delaware State’s only other touchdown of the game on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give the Hornets a 17-6 lead. The scoring run capped off an 18-play, 88-yard drive that consumed eight-minutes-52 seconds. Wilkerson ran the ball on 12 plays during the drive, collecting 51 yards.



The Hornets were trailing 6-0 when Lewis and Gross connected on their first touchdown, a 42-yard pass with 3:37 left in the first quarter. DSU didn’t trail again in the game after the extra point kick by Jose Romo-Martinez gave the Hornets a 7-6 lead.



Lewis and Gross struck again on a nine-yard touchdown pass to cap off a six-play, 80-yard drive in the third quarter. The possession was also highlighted by a 23-yard pass from Lewis to tight end Myles Beverly , while Wilkerson ran for 33 yards on four carries during the march. The extra point by Romo-Martinez put DSU ahead 24-14 at the 9:06 mark of the third quarter.



Gross hauled in his third touchdown pass of the day, a 56-yarder, with 10:31 left to play to give the Hornets a 37-20 lead. He is the first Delaware State receiver with three touchdown catches in a game since Justin Wilson hauled in four, also at Howard in 2010.



Gross totaled five receptions for 123 yards in today’s game, his best performance since tallying six catches for a career-high 154 against Howard as a freshman in 2017.



Lewis, starting his second straight game after coming off the bench in the season opener, completed 10 of 19 passes for a career-best 173 yards. He was also second on the team with 38 rushing yards, including a long of 21.



Romo-Martinez was perfect on day, hitting each of his three field goal attempts and was four-for-four on extra point tries. He kicked a 43-yard field goal to give the Hornets a 10-6 lead in the first quarter. His second field goal, a 46-yarder, stretched the Hornets’ lead to 27-14 midway through the third quarter, and his third three-pointer extended DSU’s advantage to 30-20 early in the fourth quarter.



Saturday’s game marked the third time Romo-Martinez has booted three field goals. He also accomplished the feat against North Carolina Central in 2019 and Savannah State in 2018.



Delaware State’s defense contributed to the win by collecting three takeaways. Esaias Guthrie intercepted his second pass of the season, while Charles Peeler and Mario Goings were credited with fumble recoveries.

Kamari Jackson had a team-high seven tackles, including four solo stops, while Carrington Jones , Isaiah Williams and E.J. Core recorded sacks.