MEAC shuffles hoops schedule, Tournament still on

Courtesy: MEAC Sports

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 14, 2020 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced a revised conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball, a slate to be played January through the beginning of March, leading up to the 2021 MEAC Basketball Tournament.

With Bethune-Cookman, Maryland Eastern Shore, and the Florida A&M women opting out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns, the schedules have shifted from what was announced in October. The revised schedules were approved by the league’s athletic directors.

Divisional play will be enacted in an effort to minimize both travel time and time spent outside of class, reduce travel expenses and eliminate air travel. In addition, teams will play back-to-back dates on Saturdays and Sundays.

The MEAC Tournament is still scheduled to go on in 2021.

On the men’s side, Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State and Norfolk State will make up the Northern Division, with Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State in the Southern Division.

For the women, the Northern Division will be comprised of Coppin State, Delaware State, Howard and Morgan State, with Norfolk State, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State making up the Southern Division.

Teams can opt out during the season, based on state and local restrictions related to COVID-19.

The composite men’s schedule can be viewed here. This is the updated women’s basketball schedule.

The 2021 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 10-13 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.