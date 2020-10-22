MEAC Basketball Court
NC Central, Norfolk State favorites in MEAC hoops

Check out the 2020-21 MEAC preseason player of the year and predicted order of finish

Courtesy of MEAC Sports

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 22, 2020 – North Carolina A&T State University senior guard Kameron Langley was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year, presented by TowneBank, the conference announced today. Norfolk State was selected as the preseason favorite to win the MEAC’s Northern Division, while North Carolina Central was tabbed to win the MEAC’s Southern Division.

All awards were voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Langley, who earned First Team All-MEAC honors, led the nation in assists per game (8.0), total assists (247) and triple-doubles (2) last season. He set the school and MEAC’s all-time assists records and continues to set the standard. He had 12 games with 10 or more assists, including a MEAC Tournament-record 15 against Howard on March 11. He led the MEAC in assist/turnover ratio (2.4) and finished second in the MEAC in steals per game (2.1).

Additionally, the two-time MEAC Player of the Week averaged 9.4 points per games on 44 percent shooting in 2019-20

Norfolk State picked up 16 first-place votes, as the Spartans were selected to win the Northern Division. The Spartans finished last season tied for second with a 12-4 record in MEAC play while going 16-15 overall.

Morgan State was picked to finish second, followed by the Howard Bison, who made a splash in the offseason with the addition of preseason First Team honoree Makur Maker. Coppin State was picked to finish third, while Delaware State and Maryland Eastern Shore rounded out the division.

For the Southern Division, North Carolina Central captured its fourth MEAC regular-season title last season under head coach LeVelle Moton. Moton and the Eagles finished 13-3 in MEAC play and 18-13 overall as they were selected to finish atop of the Southern division.

North Carolina A&T State was picked second finished with a 12-4 record, followed by the Florida A&M Aggies. Rounding out the rest of the preseason poll for the Southern Division are Bethune-Cookman and South Carolina State

Joining Langley on the Preseason All-MEAC First Team are Coppin State’s DeJuan Clayton and Koby Thomas, North Carolina Central’s C.J. Keyser and Howard’s Maker.

The 2021 MEAC Basketball Tournament will be held March 8-13 at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va. 
2020-21 Predicted Order of Finish As voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors; first-place votes are in parentheses

Northern Division

SchoolPoints
1.Norfolk State (16)123
2.Morgan State (2)101
3.Howard (3)88
4.Coppin State (1)71
5.Delaware State43
6.Maryland Eastern Shore36

Southern Division

SchoolPoints
1.North Carolina Central (11)95
2.North Carolina A&T State (9)94
3.Florida A&M (1)59
4.Bethune-Cookman51
5.South Carolina State (1)31
MEAC 2020-21 Men's Basketball

2020-21 Preseason All-MEAC Teams As voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors

Preseason Player of the Year: Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T State 

First Team
NamePos.Ht.ClassSchoolHometown
Kameron LangleyG6-2Sr.North Carolina A&T StateHigh Point, N.C.
DeJuan ClaytonG6-2Sr.Coppin StateBowie, Md.
C.J. KeyserG6-3Sr.NC CentralBaltimore, Md.
Koby ThomasF6-6Sr.Coppin StatePhiladelphia, Pa.
Makur MakerG/F6-11Fr.HowardOrange County, Calif.

Second Team
NamePos.Ht.ClassSchoolHometown
MJ RandolphG6-4Jr.Florida A&MPensacola, Fla.
Joe BryantG6-1Jr.Norfolk StateNorfolk, Va.
Troy Baxter, Jr.F6-9Sr.Morgan StateTallahassee, Fla.
Wayne Bristol, Jr.G6-6S0.HowardUpper Marlboro, Md.
Jordan PerkinsG6-1Sr.NC CentralGreensboro, N.C.

Third Team
NamePos.Ht.ClassSchoolHometown
Joe FrenchG6-5So.Bethune-CookmanOrlando, Fla.
Pinky WileyG5-11Sr.Delaware StateChesterfield, Va.
Devante CarterG6-3Sr.Norfolk StateNewport News, Va.
Tyler MayeG6-1Sr.North Carolina A&T StateFarmville, N.C.
Da’Shawn PhillipG6-5So.Maryland Eastern ShoreBaltimore, Md.

