Stanford prepping to play at NC A&T

Stanford may soon get a taste of the HBCU life.



CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports that Stanford will play North Carolina A&T in Greensboro on Sunday.Spirces told HBCU Gameday that the talks were taking place, but the contract had not been finalized as of Friday evening.

Santa Clara County — home to Stanford University — provided updated guidance for collegiate, professional and youth sports temporarily prohibits recreational and athletics activities that involve contact, that do not allow for social distancing, or that take place indoors.



Stanford departed for Asheville, North Carolina, on Nov. 28, prior to the county announcing the new directive, and opened its season Nov. 30 in the Camping World Maui Invitational. After Friday’s conclusion of the tournament, the Cardinal announced plans to remain in North Carolina to continue training, while exploring the possibility of adding games against regional non-conference opponents. Stanford’s three home non-conference games in December have been canceled, while a location for the Dec. 19 contest against Arizona has yet to be determined.



A&T’s Corbett Sports Arena holds approximately 5,500 fans. However, fans will not be attendance.

Stanford would make six games

NC A&T is 2-3 so far this season. It’s coming off a 76-70 loss to the Citadel on Thursday night. It would be a big feather in its cap to host a PAC-12 program, however.



A&T had a few run-ins with COVID during the preseason. However, it has played five games while schools like Coppin State have played just one and Tennessee State hasn’t played any.



“Every time you have a chance to play a game, you just have to be thankful for that opportunity to get out on the floor,” A&T head coach Will Jones told HBCU Gameday earlier this week. We just want to continue to play as many games as we can so that we can get it going.”