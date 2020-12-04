NORFOLK, Va. – Wednesday’s Norfolk State-Old Dominion basketball game played at NSU’s Joseph Echols Hall drew the largest television audience in Hampton Roads so far this college basketball season.

According to the NSI Overnights on Dec. 2, the NSU-ODU game drew a 1.5 Household rating on WGNT CW27. That equates to 9,000 viewing household impressions, or roughly 25,000-30,000 people, in the Hampton Roads area. That does not include the video stream on www.wtkr.com, which drew approximately 17,000 additional unique visitors.

With a 1.5 local rating, the NSU-ODU game outperformed other early-season college basketball games involving Michigan State and Duke, as well as Kansas and Kentucky.

COVID-19 restrictions limited the crowd at Echols Hall to fewer than 250 people. The game was the first played on the Spartan campus between the local Division I institutions in more than 50 years.