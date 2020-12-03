Southern University hires interim baseball coach

BATON ROUGE, LA – Director of Athletics Roman Banks has announced Assistant Baseball Coach, Chris Crenshaw will take over as Interim Head Coach of the Southern University baseball program, effective immediately.

Crenshaw becomes the 7th head coach in Jaguar baseball history, following the resignation of coach Kerrick Jackson.

“It made sense to hire internally at this juncture, and we are very fortunate to have a high-quality candidate on the staff with Coach Crenshaw,” Banks said. “With the challenges that our student-athletes have endured during these unprecedented times, we wanted to ensure some continuity in the leadership of the baseball program. In Coach Crenshaw, we have someone who has good rapport and relationships with the players and staff. I believe this is a great opportunity for he and his family and expect him to do well.”

“I am grateful for our Athletic Director Roman Banks for appointing me to lead the SU Baseball program, said Crenshaw.” “I know this is a difficult time for our student-athletes as any transition is, but we will come together as a team and continue to compete.” “Coach Jackson is a close friend, mentor, great man and an outstanding coach and we wish him and his family the best.” “We have a great group of student-athletes and staff, and we will work hard each day to compete at the highest level.”

Crenshaw enters his third season coaching on the bluff, eighth season at the Division I Level and 10th overall on the collegiate level. He was instrumental in helping guide the Jaguars to the 2019 SWAC Western Division Championship and overall 2019 SWAC Tournament Championship–a season which earned the Jaguars a bid to the NCAA’s Starkville Regional. Prior to Southern, he spent five years at Jackson State University and two years at Southwest Tennessee Community College, both as an Assistant Coach.

During his time at JSU, Crenshaw served as the Recruiting Coordinator and Pitching Coach where he helped the Tigers compile 170 Wins in five seasons with at least 30 wins per season. Crenshaw also helped guide JSU to a SWAC Championship during the 2014 season and an Eastern Division Championship in 2016. During his tenure at Jackson State, Crenshaw helped develop a Hitter of the Year, a Relief Pitcher of the Year, two Newcomers of the Year, two Freshmen of the Year, and two Players of the Year, respectively. Crenshaw also coached one Baseball All-American, two All-Region Players and has coached 25 SWAC All-Conference selections. Crenshaw also had five players drafted into the Major League’s during his five-year tenure as an assistant at Jackson State.

During his two years at Southwest Tennessee Community College, Crenshaw served as the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator during his tenure.

Crenshaw, a Memphis native who played at Southwest Tennessee Community College and at Southern University under legendary head coach Roger Cador is a graduate of Bethel University earning a degree in Physical Education.

His father Gregory Crenshaw and uncle Reggie Williams are both alumni of the Southern University baseball program.