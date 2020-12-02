Hot-shooting Morgan State holds off Lincoln

Lincoln University gave its Division I opponent a good run, but in the end, hot-shooting Morgan State had all the answers.



MSU picked up its first win of the year with a 102-94 win over Lincoln.



De’Torrion Ware drilled 6 of 8 3-pointers and scored 24 points off the bench for the Bears. Ware scored buried a corner 3-pointer during a final 13-5 run, and Malik Miller made 4 of 4 free throws down to stretch as the Bears picked up their first win of the season.

The Bears were 14 of 31 in 3-pointers.