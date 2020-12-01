Norfolk State Old Dominion
MEAC

Norfolk State and Old Dominion are reluctant rivals

Wednesday’s Norfolk State-Old Dominion matchup will be just the 20th time the two programs who share the same city have met.
Posted on
1 of 2
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University both call Norfolk, Virginia home. One is an HBCU, one is a Predominately White Institution. Both schools have had major basketball success over the last 50-plus years in Division II and Division I.

Sounds like a rivalry, right? Well, facts like those can be deceiving. 

Wednesday night Old Dominion will make the roughly 10 minute drive to NSU to play in Echols Arena. It will be the first time the two teams have met at NSU since 1969. And, let ODU head coach Jeff Jones tell it, its only happening now due to COVID-19.

NSU coach Robert Jones hasn’t been around that long, but he has been around long enough to wonder why it took so long.

“We’re not playing Duke or anything like that. And tha’s no offense to them. I think Jeff does a great job. Jeff is a good man honestly,” Robert Jones told the Daily Press.

But to keep saying that they have everything to lose — we are Division I. It’s not like we’re Virginia Wesleyan — and not to take anything away from them. If you lose to us, you didn’t lose to a Division III school or something like that. So why don’t you play? What’s the real reason you don’t play.”

It’s a great question.

1 of 2
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Norfolk State and Old Dominion are reluctant rivals
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top