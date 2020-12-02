New-look Hampton knocks off George Washingon

The post-Jermaine Marrow era for Hampton got off to a pretty good start.



Hampton went up to Washington D.C. and came back with an 82-78 win over George Washington in its season opener.

Senior guard Davion Warren led a balanced scoring effort with 20 points — 18 of them coming in the second half. He also had 10 rebounds and dished out six assists in the win.



Hampton shot just 31.8 percent from the field in the first half, but managed to take a 37-33 lead at intermission. It shot 50 percent from the field, and hit 5 of 11 attempts from the 3-point line.



HU also got big performances from Edward Oliver-Hampton and Chris Shelton. Oliver-Hampton scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds— none bigger than a putback layup late in the game followed by a block that kept GW two scores behind.

New stars emerge for Hampton

It was somewhat of a new-look squad for the Pirates. They lost all-time leading scorer in Jermaine Marrow, one of the top scorers in Division I basketball history, at the end of last season. They also lost Ben Stanley, one of the top 10 scorers in D1 basketball last year. Stanley transferred to Maryland after the season.



Warren played a supporting role last season, averaging 10.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. His 20 points in the opener tied his season-high from last year. Shelton averaged 2.5 points per game as a freshman last year. His career high was 12 points last season.



Hampton is now off until December 7 when they travel to Norfolk State for the Battle of the Bay at 7 pm. Its previously scheduled game against William & Mary has been canceled.

