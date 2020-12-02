Buddy Pough gets extension from SC State

ORANGEBURG, SC – South Carolina State head football coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough has been granted a one-year extension, according to Bulldog athletics director Stacy Danley. The SCSU Board of Trustees approved the contract during a Wednesday meeting.

Pough, whose contract was set to expire Dec. 31 of this year, is now under contract until Dec. 31, 2021. All other terms of the agreement remain the same, according to Danley.

An Orangeburg native and Bulldog alumnus, Pough is in his 18th season as THE SC State head coach. He became the Bulldogs’ winningest football coach during the 2019 campaign, in which he compiled an 8-3 overall mark and a 6-2 MEAC record to tie for the league title. Pough’s teams have won or tied for the MEAC championship seven times during his tenure, the longest of any current MEAC coach.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to work with Coach Pough,” Danley said. “I am happy wirh the direction the program is going and look forward to the team competing this spring and in the fall.”

“I appreciate the confidence the board, the president and Mr. Danley have demonstrated in me and my staff,” Pough said of the extension. “I’m just looking forward to getting back on the field. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been a long time since we have had the opportunity to play.”

The MEAC was one of several FCS and FBS leagues that suspended play for the fall, with several set to play a spring schedule, pandemic permitting.



Courtesy: SC State Athletics