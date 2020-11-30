Texas Southern makes epic comeback vs. Wyoming

Texas Southern was predicted to win the SWAC, and it showed why on Monday night.



A Galen Alexander putback basket with less than two seconds remaining was enough to lift TSU to a 76-75 win over Wyoming. TSU trailed by as many as 21 points at one time before storming back to beat the Mountain West Conference squad.

Michael Weathers paced the Tigers with 21 points and also added seven rebounds. Junior big man John Walker III finished with 16 points and six rebounds.

ONIONS TEXAS SOUTHERN!!



They trailed by 21 in the second half. @HBCUGameday @mid_madness pic.twitter.com/mdSUrzWqVE — Nick Lorensen (@nlorensensports) December 1, 2020



Wyoming led TSU 50-31 at halftime. Texas Southern held the home team to 24 points in the second half while scoring 45 of their own. TXSU shot better than 46 percent for the game.



Marcus Williams paced Wyoming with 17 points.



Alexander finished with 11 points for the Tigers. He’s in his first year with the program after starting his career at Georgetown. He originally signed to play at LSU to play for Johnny Jones. This performance comes on the heels a 22 point game against Oklahoma State on Saturday.



TSU is now 1-2 on the season. It nearly pulled off a similar feat in its opener against Washington State, falling 56-52.



Next up for Texas Southern is Saint Mary’s on Dec. 3. It will then head to Auburn on Dec. 15, BYU on December 21, Tennessee on Dec. 23 and close out non-conference play at TCU on Dec. 30.



TSU has made it a habit of beating school’s from higher-ranked conferences. We’re a couple years removed from it beating three Power Five schools in the same season.