Tennessee State opener postponed due to COVID-19

The home opener for Tennessee State has been postponed. TSU doesn’t have enough student-athletes available due to COVID-19 protocol.
Courtesy: Tennessee State University

NASHVILLE – The start of the 2020-21 campaign for Tennessee State men’s basketball will begin later than expected as Wednesday’s home game versus Belmont University has been postponed for a later date. COVID protocols have resulted in Tennessee State not having the requisite number of student-athletes available for this contest. 

The Tigers will now host the Bruins, Friday, Dec. 18 for a 6 p.m. tipoff in the Gentry Center. 

“The decision to postpone our game is in accordance with the Ohio Valley Conference Medical Advisory Group and the University’s COVID-19 Pandemic Task Force,” said Dr. Mikki Allen, director of athletics for TSU.

TSU’s was scheduled to play Coppin State and Marshall last week. However, those games were canceled.

TSU announced a reduced seating policy last week due to COVID-19. A maximum of 20 percent capacity is allowed at the Gentry Center, which seats 9,100.

“Though it’s unfortunate that our home opener will be delayed, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes will continue to be our guiding principle as we navigate COVID-19,” Dr. Allen said.

TSU and Belmont are scheduled to meet on Dec. 8 in Nashville. TSU will be the road team for that contest. As with all college basketball this season, this schedule is subject to change.

