Phil Mickelson donates big to Jackson State, more to come

Jackson State University recently received a $500,000 donation from World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson. The University could receive more during the Turner Sports presents Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change, Friday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. CST on TNT.

Champions for Change will feature Mickelson and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley facing three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry, a near scratch golfer, and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning in modified alternate shot match play at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

The golf event will again include a series of on-course challenges to drive additional funding for HBCUs. For each of those holes, there will be a minimum of $100,000 up to $2,500,000 (on select holes) donated if a golfer sinks a hole-in-one. Additional information on these challenges will be shared, leading up to the event.

Phil Mickelson has selected Jackson State University as the recipient of any additional donations earned during the golf competition. Curry, Barkley and Manning have also selected an HBCU.

The match will be hosted by Brian Anderson, who will provide play-by-play alongside Trevor Immelman and Andre Iguodala, with on-course reporters Cheyenne Woods and Gary McCord. Special guests will also make appearances, joining the telecast via Cisco Webex.

Live event coverage airing on TNT will feature unprecedented access once again, with all players having open mics throughout the competition, including the capability to communicate directly with other golfers and the broadcast commentators. Production highlights will include state-of-the-art live drone coverage and Toptracer shot tracking technology.

Exclusive live coverage will also be available on TNT’s live companion content – highlighted by an originally produced “Cart Cam” stream – leading up to and during the event through Bleacher Report and the B/R app.



Courtesy: Jackson State