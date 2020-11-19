Courtesy of Bennett College

Greensboro, N.C. — 11 historically Black colleges and universities will receive a donation during Capital One’s The Match event, from Bleacher Report’s House of Highlights. On Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m./ET Turner Sports will present Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change, a premier golf event featuring the World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley going against three-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry and two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz.

The live event coverage will be available on TNT with live companion content leading up to and during the event through Bleacher Report and the B/R app.

Turner Sports to exclusively present “Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change” with @PhilMickelson & Charles Barkley vs. @StephenCurry30 & Peyton Manning, Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 pm ET on TNT, with exclusive live content available on Bleacher Report

https://t.co/HH2R8wJn3X pic.twitter.com/9V25lyXiHo — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) October 19, 2020

Prior to the action on the course, B/R will tee off the day’s coverage at 1 p.m., with the House of Highlights Showdown from Stone Canyon Golf Club’s popular 19th hole. The pre-event competition, streamed live exclusively on the B/R app and hosted by Marcelas Howard, will feature social media influencers Jesser, Kristopher London, Tristan Jass and MMG in a closest-to-the-pin contest with the winner walking away with a $100,000 prize. House of Highlights will make donations to Bennett College and Spelman College in association with the pre-event exhibition.

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change aims to contribute and uniquely highlight diversity, equality, and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity equality in sports. All four players have previously supported diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout their careers, which has led to them teaming up for this event.

“We are so appreciative that Turner Sports and the Bleacher Report have chosen to recognize and uplift HBCUs at this time,” said Suzanne Walsh, president of Bennett College. “The financial support to Bennett College is a timely investment in the future of Black women who aspire to be champions for change.”

Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change will uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion at several other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) including Bennett College, Morehouse College, Howard University, Alabama A&M, Hampton University and Winston-Salem State University, primarily helping to fund golf or sports journalism programs. Additionally, the four golfers have selected Jackson State (Mickelson), Tuskegee (Barkley) and Howard (Curry), along with Grambling State, Southern University at New Orleans and Lane College (Manning), to be the recipients of their donations.