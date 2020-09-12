Steph Curry shows off Howard University golf

The new Howard University golf team just got another assist from Steph Curry.



The two-time MVP posted photos of team getting together for the first time in new Under Armour gear.



“One of those cool moments,” Curry tweeted. “Howard Bison Golf getting together for the first time. Look good. Feel good. Play good (well). That’s the rule.”

One of those cool moments!!!! @HUBison_Golf getting together for the first time. Look good. Feel good. Play good (well). That’s the rule. Glad to be a part in this journey with you. Just the beginning! S/O @callawaygolf for backing up the truck and @underarmour for the gear ! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/weDqEqyyvE — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 12, 2020





You may remember that Curry helped re-start the Howard University golf program last year. What started as one student’s request for help resulted in a seven-figure donation by Curry.



“Glad to be a part in this journey with you. Just the beginning. Shoutout to Callaway Golf for backing up the truck and Under Armor for the gear.”



Of course, both Howard athletics and the NBA superstar have apparel deals with the sportswear company.



Curry talked about his passion for the game of golf and why he thought his gift might have an impact.



“Golf is a sport that has changed my life in ways that are less tangible, but just as impactful,” Curry said. “It’s a discipline that challenges your mental wherewithal from patience to focus, and is impossible to truly master, so when you hear about these passionate student athletes who have the talent but don’t have a fair shot at the game, it’s tough. I feel really honored to play a small role in the rich history of Howard University, and look forward to building their first men’s and women’s golf teams with them.”