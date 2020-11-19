Black College Football Hall of Fame has heavy SWAC flavor

November 19, 2020 (Atlanta, GA) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced its 12th Class today – the Class of 2021. Six inductees were selected from a list of 25 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 includes: Coy Bacon (Jackson State University), Greg Coleman (Florida A&M University), Jimmie Giles (Alcorn State University), Winston Hill (Texas Southern University), Roynell Young (Alcorn State University) and Coach Willard Bailey (Virginia Union, Norfolk State University, St. Paul’s College, Virginia-Lynchburg College).
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2021,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “It is a significant achievement to be considered one of the best to ever play or coach football at a Historically Black College & University.”
Votes were tallied from the 11-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL General Managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.
The Class of 2021 will be honored at the 2021 Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration,Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 19, 2021. The Induction Ceremony takes place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.