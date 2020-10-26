Chris Paul set to march to the polls with WSSU

NBA star Chris Paul is all in on HBCUs, specifically the one he’s attending. The current Winston-Salem State University student will run point on Tuesday’s “March to the Polls Pt. 2”

Paul’s attendance will be one of the main attractions on Tuesday in his hometown. The event is organized by the WSSU Student Government Association. The march will begin on campus at 5 pm and conclude at the Anderson Center which is adjacent to Bowman Gray Stadium.

The voting initiative will also include music and food trucks. The Anderson Center is a designated early voting site on the WSSU campus.

RUN IT BACK TURBO‼️‼️Come join us and WSSU Student @cp3 as we March to The Polls again to make our voices heard. Food trucks, music, THEE Red Sea Of Sound and much more. Can’t wait to see you all there. #WSSU #RAMSVOTE 🗳🐏 pic.twitter.com/C2MeZpNIy1 — Je'den Clark (@mejedenclark) October 22, 2020

Paul has been generous with his efforts for HBCUs for several years but it has come into sharper focus as of late. During the NBA Bubble, the Oklahoma City point guard wore a different pair of shoes for each game featuring HBCU logos.

Chris Paul at a charity game on the WSSU campus.

Last week he announced that fans would have a chance to win those shoes in a sweepstakes giveaway. All proceeds raised will benefit the basketball programs for the respective schools.

Join WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson for the next Future Focus Now as he leads a discussion with NBA Star Chris Paul about his HBCU initiative, #WSSU, #RAMSVOTE, leadership and more. Watch live on WSNC Radio Facebook page. https://t.co/dJjkUycXGW @CP3 @HBCUNATION @HBCUGameday pic.twitter.com/eTUSavSLvX — WSSU News (@WSSUNews) October 26, 2020

Chris Paul is scheduled to appear on Chancellor Elwood Robinson’s live podcast, “Future Focus Now” after the march. The show airs live on Tuesday at 8 pm on the campus radio station’s Facebook page.

Paul played high school basketball at nearby West Forsyth High School, before accepting a scholarship to Wake Forest University. He announced earlier this fall that he was currently attending WSSU during the adjusted NBA offseason.