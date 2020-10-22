Fans can win Chris Paul shoes from HBCU Sneaker Tour

Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, October 22, 2020 – Chris Paul, 10x NBA All-Star and President of the National Basketball Players Association, announces his launch with the Mov Application. Mov [pronounced Move] is a social commerce marketplace utilized by professional athletes to give back. Athletes select an item and with packages as low as $1 per ticket, fans can enter Mov’s sweepstakes to win. At the end of the sweepstakes period, a winner is selected at random and the autographed item is packaged by Mov and shipped to the winner’s home. Athletes designate a portion of proceeds to their chosen cause.

Chris Paul’s ‘HBCU Sneaker Tour’ will be Mov’s first campaign. During the NBA Bubble, Chris Paul represented a multitude of Historically Black Colleges and Universities while on and off the court. Chris’ family and circle of friends consist of many HBCU alumni that have given him a personal connection and insight into these unique institutions. As the President of the NBPA, Chris has never steered away from an opportunity to help his community and has chosen Mov as his platform. Chris’ custom HBCU sneakers will be available to win on the app, and all proceeds will be donated to each of the Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs respectively. The schools featured are Howard University, Alabama A&M University, Albany State University, Langston University, Hampton University, Alabama State University, Lincoln University, Shaw University, Southern University, Savannah-State University, Clark Atlanta University, and Livingstone College.

“We’re excited to launch with CP! This is what Mov is all about,” said Chris Alston, CEO of Mov.”Helping athletes extend their narratives from the court or field to the foundations they care about”

Mov was created by CEO Christopher Alston and Co-Founder Brandon Alston. The Alston brothers created the company as a service provider to help athletes give back. No strangers to sports, both brothers competed collegiately and now look to bolster athletes’ impact. Furthermore, the Alston brothers come from a lineage of civil rights activists that sparked their purpose of positively impacting the world. Interestingly, their grandparents and mother desegregated the school district in Petersburg, Virginia. Now, Christopher and Brandon Alston have brought together a powerful leadership team, consisting of partners like CJ McCollum, to continue making a change through sports.

For more information about Mov, visit the Mov website (www.mymov.co).