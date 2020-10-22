XULA women cruise in 2020-21 hoops opener

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) produced five double-figure scorers Wednesday in a 91-44 women’s basketball victory against Southeastern Baptist at the Convocation Center.



It was the opener for both teams.



“We played with a lot of energy and a lot of intensity,” 22nd-year XULA head coach Bo Browder said. “We still have a lot of work to do, particularly on offense, but this is an exciting team to be around.”



XULA’s top four scorers were newcomers. Victory Udechi scored 15, LaMonica Plater had 14, Rayna Ross scored 13 and Jelisa Smith had 12. XULA’s other double-figure scorer was two-year letterwinner Da’Jha Virgil with 10.



XULA led 29-11 after one quarter, 47-19 at halftime and 66-26 through three quarters. XULA outshot SBC 34.4 to 21.8 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Lady Chargers 68-43. XULA committed 12 turnovers and gained 32, 24 by steals.



In addition to her game-high point total, Udechi — a transfer from SUNO, which dropped intercollegiate athletics after the 2019-20 academic year — led everyone with nine rebounds. Plater grabbed eight rebounds, and reserve Lailaa Bashir — a two-time ITA NAIA national tennis doubles champion in her XULA basketball debut — grabbed seven.



Temeshia Gray scored 12 points for Southeaster Baptist, and Cardrina Nolen had nine.



“They work extra hard every day in practice,” Browder said of his team. “It’s a very coachable group of young ladies. I think we’re going to be a balanced team from a scoring standpoint, with multiple players who can score and contribute.”



XULA’s next game will start at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday against Carver.