Complete 2021 MEAC spring football schedule

The MEAC spring football schedule for spring 2021 is out.
“The mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must be at the forefront,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “With that in mind, creative and innovative scheduling was required to accomplish our goals. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to restrict travel to regional competition. Hopefully, the type of schedule is for spring 2021 only.”
MEAC spring football season is currently scheduled to start on Feb. 20, with the regular season ending on April 10. The Northern Division will consist of Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State and Norfolk State. Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State will make up the Southern Division.
Northern Division teams will face each other twice, while teams in the Southern Division will have two teams they play twice and two teams they play once. Each team will have two bye weeks. The MEAC Football Championship Game will be held Saturday, April 17.
And for the first time since 2014, the MEAC will have an autobid to the FCS playoffs.
Saturday, February 20
Delaware State at Norfolk State* TBA
Florida A&M at South Carolina State* TBA
Howard at Morgan State* TBA
NC Central at North Carolina A&T State* TBA
Saturday, February 27
Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina A&T* TBA
Morgan State at Delaware State* TBA
Norfolk State at Howard* TBA
SC State at NC Central* TBA