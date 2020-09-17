10 MEAC students picked for NFL Events program

NORFOLK, Va.,Sept. 17, 2020 – A total of 10 students from Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) member institutions have been selected to participate in the NFL’s Events and Club Business Development Experienceship Program.



The 10 participants, including seven student-athletes, were chosen from a pool of over 180 applicants.



“This is a tremendous opportunity the NFL has provided these students and student-athletes,” Dr. Dennis Thomas, MEAC Commissioner, said. “Real-world experience is immeasurable, and this can only benefit these young men and women as they matriculate through their respective universities and beyond.”



This week, participants will take part in mentor/mentee introductions, before virtual participation in events and club business development meetings begin in the coming weeks.



From October through January, participants will be in constant communication and engagement with their mentors. This engagement will include introductions to mentors’ professional networks, participation in meetings where appropriate, invitations to NFL Speaker Series and additional league opportunities as they arise.



At a time to be determined, participants will also be invited to participate at an on-site league- or club-driven event.



Here are the 10 MEAC students (school, major and sport, where appropriate) chosen to participate:

Brandon Love (Florida A&M, economics, cross country/track & field student-athlete)

Kamryn Boone (Howard, sports management)

Zuri Godfrey (Howard, business management, football student-athlete)

Naomi Johnson (Howard, dance & journalism)

Jalen Mitchell (Howard, sports management)

Jayla Thornton (Howard, sports management, women’s basketball student-athlete)

Imani Jackson (Morgan State, communications, women’s track & field student-athlete)

Jourdan Wallace (Morgan State, sociology [pre-law], women’s tennis student-athlete)

Milanna Morgan (North Carolina A&T State, marketing, volleyball student-athlete)

Zione Meadows (South Carolina State, business administration, football student-athlete)

The NFL Experienceship Program is just one component of the league’s commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). To learn more about the NFL’s HBCU initiative, please visit the NFL Football Operations website at https://operations.nfl.com.



About the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) celebrates its 50th year of intercollegiate competition with the 2020-21 academic school year. Located in Norfolk, Va., the MEAC is made up of 11 outstanding historically black institutions across the Atlantic coastline: Bethune-Cookman University, Coppin State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Howard University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University and South Carolina State University.