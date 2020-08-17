UAPB spring football schedule is set

Courtesy: UAPB Athletics
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced the 2021 spring football schedule Monday, a six-game format for all league teams beginning February 27. Each SWAC team will play six conference football games to include four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. Each member institution will also have the option to play one non-conference game.
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions will open the historic season at home Saturday, February 27 hosting Texas Southern, one of three home games at Simmons Bank Field. UAPB will then travel to face Southern on March 6 before a league-wide open date on March 13. UAPB football will then play each of the next three weeks. The Golden Lions will play at Grambling on March 20, host Alabama State on March 27, and then travel to face Mississippi Valley State on April 3. Following an April 10 open date, UAPB will complete the regular season on April 17 hosting Prairie View A&M.
The Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship Game will be played Saturday, May 1. Game times, theme nights, and ticket pricing will be announced at a later date.
Feb 27 (Sat) TBA Home Texas Southern Pine Bluff, AR ( Simmons Bank Field)
Mar 6 (Sat) TBA Away Southern Baton Rouge, LA
Mar 20 (Sat) TBA Away Grambling St. Grambling, LA
Mar 27 (Sat) TBA Home Alabama St. Pine Bluff, AR ( Simmons Bank Field)
Apr 3 (Sat) TBA Away Miss. Valley St. Itta Bena, MS
Apr 17 (Sat) TBA Home Prairie View A&M Pine Bluff, AR ( Simmons Bank Field)
May 1 (Sat) TBA Home TBA TBA