Southern University football schedule: Spring 2021

The Southern University football schedule for 2020 was set to be a robust one full of dream matchups.
The spring 2021 Southern University football schedule brings much of that same flavor, just in more of a compact punch. If all goes planned, the Bayou Classic will be moved to April 27.
The SWAC released its spring football schedule on Monday, improvised due to COVID-19 leading to the postponement of football in the fall.
SWAC programs will play six conference games from Feb. 27 through April 24. There are two open dates for non-conference opponents as well. The SWAC Championship Game will be held on May 1.
Southern will enter the spring looking to win its third-straight SWAC West crown and hoping to finally claim the conference title. It went 5-2 against the six SWAC opponents on the spring schedule in 2019. Both losses came to SWAC champion Alcorn State; one in the regular season and one in the title game.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Feb. 27
|at Alabama State
|Mar. 6
|ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
|Mar. 13
|Bye Week
|Mar. 20
|at Texas Southern
|Mar. 27
|ALCORN STATE
|Apr. 3
|Open Date
|Apr. 10
|at Prairie View A&M
|Apr. 17
|vs. Grambling State
|Apr. 24
|Open Date
|May 1
|Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship