Football Schedules

Southern University football schedule: Spring 2021

The 2021 Southern University football schedule for the spring, including the Bayou Classic, is revealed as the plan takes shape.
Posted on

The Southern University football schedule for 2020 was set to be a robust one full of dream matchups.

The spring 2021 Southern University football schedule brings much of that same flavor, just in more of a compact punch. If all goes planned, the Bayou Classic will be moved to April 27.

The SWAC released its spring football schedule on Monday, improvised due to COVID-19 leading to the postponement of football in the fall.

SWAC programs will play six conference games from Feb. 27 through April 24.  There are two open dates for non-conference opponents as well. The SWAC Championship Game will be held on May 1. 

Southern will enter the spring looking to win its third-straight SWAC West crown and hoping to finally claim the conference title. It went 5-2 against the six SWAC opponents on the spring schedule in 2019. Both losses came to SWAC champion Alcorn State; one in the regular season and one in the title game.

DATEOPPONENT
Feb. 27at Alabama State
Mar. 6ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Mar. 13Bye Week
Mar. 20at Texas Southern
Mar. 27ALCORN STATE
Apr. 3Open Date
Apr. 10at Prairie View A&M
Apr. 17vs. Grambling State
Apr. 24Open Date
May 1Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship

Southern University football schedule: Spring 2021
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top