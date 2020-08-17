2020 Football

Jackson State releases 2021 spring football schedule

Can the Tigers reach the SWAC Championship in May
Posted on

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced today the schedules for all 10 SWAC schools for the upcoming 2021 spring football season. The schedule includes one non-conference open date for each team and conference contests scheduled each week beginning in Week One.

Additionally, the league has designated a bye week for each team during the week of March 13 to ensure that fans and supporters have the opportunity to attend the Cricket Wireless Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments (March 9-13).



Each SWAC team will play six conference football games to include four games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. Each member institution will also have the option to play one non-conference game. The season will officially kick off the weekend of February 27 with five league games set to be played.

Jackson State football
Jackson State will begin play on February 27



The football season will culminate with the Cricket Wireless SWAC Championship Game. The game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, May 1.

“I am very excited for our Spring 2021 football schedule,” said JSU Vice President & Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “We are playing a meaningful schedule that our student-athletes, alumni, supporters, and fans will truly enjoy.”

The Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship will once again be played on the campus of the highest-seeded team at the conclusion of regular-season play. SWAC football teams are scheduled to begin preparation for the season with an eight-week training period beginning in January.

Here’s a complete look at the Jackson State schedule.

JSU 2021 “Spring’ Schedule

 Feb. 27Mississippi Valley State
 Mar. 6 at Grambling State
 Mar. 13 Bye Week 
 Mar. 20 at Alabama State
 Mar. 27 Prairie View A&M
 Apr. 3 Open Date
 Apr. 10 Alabama A&M
 Apr. 17 at Alcorn State
 May 1 SWAC Championship

Jackson State releases 2021 spring football schedule
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top