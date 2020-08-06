Former SWAC POY Heads to Europe

Former University of Arkansas At Pine Bluff men’s basketball player Martaveous McKnight has signed a contract to continue his professional basketball career in Europe.

McKnight has signed with BK Khimik-OPZ Yuhzny in the Ukraine. In his first season in pro ball, McKnight played for Sloboda in the Bosnia and Herzegovina League earlier this year, averaging 10.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest. He also played nine games in the ABA League 2 in Europe 2, averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.



In two seasons as a Golden Lion from 2017-19, McKnight scored 1,300 points as a two-time first-team All-SWAC selection, earning both SWAC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in 2017-18, and was a two-time BOXTOROW All-American.

As a senior during the 18-19 season, the Walls, Miss. native averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and just under three assists per contests. McKnight had a pair of 40-point scoring games, with a career-high 41 at Colorado State and 40 vs. Cal Baptist.