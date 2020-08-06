Chymaine Guinyard named Claflin volleyball coach

Orangeburg, S.C. – Athletics Director Tony O’Neal announces that Chymaine Guinyard has been elevated to head volleyball coach at Claflin University. Guinyard, who served as the interim head coach last season, has been a member of the coaching staff for four seasons, including serving the 2017 and 2018 seasons as the assistant coach.



“Chymaine has proven that she is more than ready to handle the role as head coach,” O’Neal said. “She has a lot of enthusiasm and is a hard worker. As an alum of the program, Chymaine believes in the Claflin brand and has been working hard over the last few months to ensure that her team is ready to compete once play resumes.”

A native of Orangeburg, S.C., Chymaine Guinyard played four years for the Lady Panthers. She was a member of the 2014 team that captured the school’s first-ever Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship and the school’s first-ever automatic berth into the NCAA Division II Volleyball Championship.

Prior to joining the Lady Panthers coaching staff, Guinyard was the head volleyball coach at Calhoun County High School in St. Matthews, SC. In her only season at Calhoun County, Guinyard guided her team to the Class 2A playoffs. One of the players that played for her ended up being featured as the WLTX Player of the Week while another was named to the Class 2A All-Region Team.

Guinyard has spent the past seven years coaching club volleyball in South Carolina. In 2012 and 2013, she coached the Branchville Juniors Club Volleyball Team in Branchville, S.C. In addition to her duties at Claflin, she also serves as coach of the Orangeburg Lady Cubs Club Volleyball Team in Orangeburg, S.C.



Guinyard is a Charter Member of the Timothy J. Autry Theta Chapter of Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She also serves as the University lead for the APPLE Training Institute/NCAA Sport Science Collaborative and is IMPACT certified through the Palmetto Volleyball Association as well as a member of USA Volleyball.



Guinyard received her Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Claflin in 2016.

