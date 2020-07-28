COLUMBIA, SC – Mr. Craig A. Williams, Class of 1990,will be the keynote speaker for the 150th Commencement Convocation at Benedict College on August 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the in-person ceremony will be for graduates only.

It will be live streamed for parents, alumni, friends and the community to view. The virtual ceremony will be available on the Benedict College website and You Tube channel. The Commencement viewing links will also be provided on Benedict’s social media pages.

Prior to joining NIKE, Inc. Craig A Williams was the Senior Vice President, The Coca-Cola Company and President of The McDonald’s Division (TMD) Worldwide where he was responsible for brand and category growth. Craig has held positions within TMD, including: Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Vice President TMD U.S., Assistant Vice President of U.S. Marketing and Group Director of U.S. Marketing. Prior to Coca-Cola, Craig spent three years in the eye care industry with CIBA Vision Corporation in global marketing, seven years in brand management with Kraft Foods Inc., and five years in the U.S. Navy as a Naval Nuclear Power Officer.

Craig A Williams received his MBA from Northwestern University and a B.S. in Physics from Benedict College. Outside of Nike, Inc., Craig enjoys spending quality time with his wife Gloria who is also a graduate of Benedict College and their two daughters, Keisha and Kelse.