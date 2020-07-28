Culture

programming will provide the student-athletes with a historical context of the city of Baltimore and black entrepreneurship
Courtesy of Morgan State Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. –   As a way to enhance student-athlete development and the student-athlete experience at Morgan State, MSU Athletics has partnered with the historic Reginald F. Lewis Museum.  A staple in the city of Baltimore, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum will host virtual educational programming for incoming MSU student-athletes during MSU Athletics’ annual Summer Bridge program.  

The programming will provide the student-athletes with a historical context of the city of Baltimore and black entrepreneurship, carrying on the legacy of Reginald F. Lewis- one of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs.

“The Lewis Museum is pleased to be in partnership with the Athletics Department of Morgan State University. While the museum is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the virtual educational experience the museum developed for incoming student-athletes, affirms the value and importance of Maryland African American history preserved and documented by the museum.”

ABOUT REGINALD F. LEWIS MUSEUM:
The Reginald F. Lewis Museum, the largest African American museum in Maryland, has been the authentic voice of Maryland African American history and culture since it opened in 2005. The Lewis Museum offers public access to a permanent collection, special exhibitions, educational programs and public events.  Named after Reginald F. Lewis (December 7, 1942 – January 19, 1993) an American businessman and one of the richest African-American men in the 1980s, the first African American to build a billion-dollar company.

Located in the heart of Baltimore’s tourist district, Inner Harbor, the bold exterior of the five-story Museum houses extensive exhibit areas, interactive learning centers, offices, a 200-seat auditorium, an information resources center and museum shop.

For more information on Reginald F. Lewis Museum, visit https://www.lewismuseum.org and follow @LewisMuseum on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT MORGAN
Morgan State University, founded in 1867, is a Carnegie-classified doctoral research institution offering more than 100 academic programs leading to degrees from the baccalaureate to the doctorate. As Maryland’s Preeminent Public Urban Research University, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and seeks to ensure that the doors of higher education are opened as wide as possible to as many as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu.

