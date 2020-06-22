Lincoln University (Mo.) Women’s Bowling discontinued

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Lincoln University will discontinue its women’s bowling program, Director of Athletics John Moseley announced on Thursday (June 11).

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed substantial financial stress on many universities across the country, including Lincoln, and that has required many athletic departments to make difficult decisions in regards to funding its sports programs,” Moseley said. “After a comprehensive review of our programs, it became clear that it would be impossible to continue fiscally supporting bowling at a level that would allow our student-athletes to be competitive against our peers in the NCAA.

“Since its inception in 2015, the women’s bowling program has had the lowest total participation of the sports offered here at Lincoln.

Having said that, I know the student-athletes who represented Lincoln these past five years have done so with pride and class, and I appreciate their contributions to Lincoln athletics.

”The bowling program had not competed in an intercollegiate event since the 2019 MIAA Championship, and only one student-athlete on the team was currently eligible to compete this fall. The head bowling coach resigned this past spring, and the position has since remained vacant.

Lincoln will continue to offer 11 NCAA Division II athletic programs.