2020 Football

Southern Heritage Classic Canceled Due to COVID-19

Image Courtesy: Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian
Posted on

Courtesy of Tennessee State Athletics

The 31st Southern Heritage Classic (SHC) has been canceled due to complications due to the coronavirus. The decision to cancel all events was made after SHC’s management reviewed a copy of the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive No. 6 detailing emergency management relief efforts put in place to address COVID-19, specifically those regarding recreational or athletic activities.

The game between Tennessee State and Jackson State was scheduled for Sept. 12.

“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider SHC one of the major highlights of the year. The health and safety of our attendees along with that of our staff, sponsors, and others is a top priority. I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible,” said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic.

The cancellation is the second in three years in the annual contest between TSU and JSU. The 2018 matchup was called due to inclement weather.

“We are grateful to Jackson State University and Tennessee State University, the fans, our sponsors, and the SHC ambassadors, who have supported us throughout the years,” Jones added. “We look forward to your continued support. This isn’t the first challenge we’ve faced, and we will overcome this one as we have the others.”

Southern Heritage Classic Canceled Due to COVID-19
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

On the field. Behind the basket. In the pressbox. Bringing you HBCU Sports like you've never seen it before.

Copyright © HBCU Gameday 2012-2019 Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from HBCU Gameday is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to HBCU Gameday with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

To Top