Hampton University to drop two sports

HAMPTON, Va.- As a result of the negative financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hampton University Department of Athletics has announced its plans to discontinue the Men’s and Women’s Golf Programs. COVID-19 has put everyone around the world, and especially those in higher education, in a financial situation that no one could imagine or plan for. Some Division I Athletic programs have had to discontinue sports this spring (University of Akron, Appalachian State University, Brown University, Central Michigan University, University of Cincinnati, East Carolina University, Florida International University, Furman University, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, Old Dominion University, and Wright State University), as well as other institutions around the country at all levels.

The Hampton University Golf Program is at risk of shutting down due to COVID-19/Financial Loses. They need all the help they can get to get the program back up and running. Please sign the petition below so the golf team receives the funding they deserve!! https://t.co/MMFJvvLAge — Hampton U ‘24 (@HamptonU241) June 6, 2020

It is our hope that “Hampton Nation” will be able to help us keep both Men’s and Women’s Golf Programs, as well as assist Pirate Athletics in generating enough outside revenue to make our department whole again!

In order to bring back both golf programs back to full strength, we will need $600,000, which would include operational budget, scholarships and salaries. In order to reinstate the program for the 2020-21 season, we would need approximately $352,000. To bring the entire Department of Athletics back to normal, we will need $1,400,000, which also includes operational budget, scholarships and salaries.

It was extremely important for Coach Dennis Nelson to speak with each student-athlete personally, to not only inform them of the University’s plans for the golf programs, but to assist them with their future plans and options. In the meantime, the staff is working diligently to raise funds to keep the program. Even in very difficult times, we want the student-athletes to have a plan and options, just like they will have to develop after graduation.

It is our goal to work extremely hard to retain both golf programs, but we must take the necessary financial steps to ensure that Hampton University will continue to thrive and carry its academic and athletic mission to the highest levels. With the help of “Hampton Nation,” we will strive to achieve that.

“I want to thank all of the members of the Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams, both past and present, along with Coach Nelson and all of the past coaches, for their efforts with these programs,” said Hampton University Director of Athletics, Eugene Marshall, Jr. “They have been outstanding representatives of Hampton University and the Department of Athletics, both in the classroom and on the links.”

The Department of Athletics will continue to provide support to all students-athletes who would like to transfer to another institution, while we continue to raise funds. Per NCAA guidelines, these student-athletes would be immediately eligible if they choose to transfer to another institution under these circumstances.