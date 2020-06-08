2018 SWAC Rookie of The Year Jacoby Ross transfers to division rival



The school’s initials and the player will remain the same for the 2018 SWAC Rookie of the Year next season for Jacoby Ross.



Ross will travel slightly west play with Alcorn State after playing the first three seasons of his career at Alabama State.



The 5’9 New Orleans native announced he will be taking his talents to the Braves. He will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

"I feel really comfortable with the new coaching staff and they're gonna let me rock out for my last year… I have a point to prove in the SWAC. A lot of people think I fell off because of the bad year I had last year, but that’s not the case. I’ll be back and way better." (2/2) — GregLevinsky (@GregLevinsky) June 7, 2020

He averaged 12.5 points in each of his first two seasons in Montgomery and started 28 games as a sophomore in 2018-19. He started just six times as junior, however, and his point production dipped to just 6.4 per game on 32 percent shooting.



Ross hit the transfer portal in March, just before Mo Williams was named as the new coach of the program. Williams has hit the recruiting trail rather hard, picking up some new weapons for his new squad, including Trace Young.



As for Ross, he won’t get a chance to participate in the Ross era but he will do so for new Alcorn State coach Landon Bussie.



Needless to say, the “Battle of the ASUs” just got a little more intense.