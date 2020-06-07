Cross Colours sponsors giveaway for Class of 2020

ATLANTA–Cross Colours, the official clothier of HBCU Gameday, is giving away free merchandise in the month of June for recent HBCU Graduates.

#GiveawayAlert Showing love for the C/O 2020 because it was a tough year. We're hooking you up with free #CrossColours gear. Tweet a photo of you representing your HBCU with the #HBCUGrads hashtag. Tag us along with @CrossColoursLA. We'll select two winners every Tuesday in June. pic.twitter.com/9oUP72BjGD — HBCU Gameday (@HBCUGameday) May 29, 2020

The giveaway shows appreciation for this past year’s graduating class. It was a rough year for those students who suffered through the COVID-19 Pandemic. Students didn’t get an opportunity for a traditional graduation experience as they finished the year in distance learning situations. Virtual events took center stage in 2020 as graduation ceremonies were scrapped across the country in exchange for virtual events. Those moves while necessary for public safety were also unprecedented for our time.

The rules for the contest are very simple. Anyone who graduated from an HBCU this year only has to post a picture of themselves on Instagram or Twitter representing their HBCU. It could be a photo wearing school gear or a throwback photo from campus. We are leaving that totally up to your imagination. Finally, just tag HBCU Gameday and Cross Colours in the post. The hashtag for the giveaway is #HBCUGrads, which adds another layer of exposure for everyone’s entry. For the month of June, two winners will be chosen at random every Tuesday.

No purchase is necessary for this contest and entering will not subject contestants to any unsolicited communications.